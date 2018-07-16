Mayor: Troubled council candidate should get out of race

The mayor of St. Paul has asked a City Council candidate to drop out of the race following accusations of domestic abuse and after a topless photo of the contender's estranged wife appeared on his campaign website.
Mayor Melvin Carter says David Martinez should drop out immediately. Martinez is facing a restraining order following a July 4 altercation with his wife.
Martinez was banned the next day from the city's libraries following his arrest at the downtown library. On July 6, Martinez was thrown out of Target Field after a confrontation with security.
On Saturday a semi-nude photo of his estranged wife was posted on his campaign website. The website has been taken down.
Martinez did not respond to a call and email seeking comment.
