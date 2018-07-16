Editorials from around Ohio

Excerpts of recent editorials of statewide and national interest from Ohio newspapers:
___
The (Findlay) Courier, July 13
Gov. John Kasich likely didn't make many new friends in the ag community when he signed an executive order this week that could eventually lead to increased regulations on fertilizer.
But in calling for certain northwestern Ohio rivers and creeks, including our own Blanchard River and Eagle Creek, to be labeled "distressed watersheds," Kasich may have forced the nutrient pollution issue to be dealt with more aggressively — something that has been needed for some time.
Many people, including Kasich, who leaves office at year's end, have been calling for a tougher approach to fighting toxic algae for several years, but state lawmakers have been slow to act. As a result, the health of Lake Erie continues to suffer.
...
On the other hand, it may take much more than the governor's command to move the nutrient pollution needle. The Grand Lake St. Mary's watershed has been on the distressed list for five years, and nutrient levels there have not significantly dropped.
...
Kasich was right to light the fire that renews the discussion and forces the hand of lawmakers to take corrective action to reduce nutrient loading in Lake Erie.
Everyone, not just farmers, needs to take ownership of the problem. Being labeled distressed is depressing, but should motivate us to stop the denial and work to find a solution.
Online: https://bit.ly/2LjCx9j
___
The Canton Repository, July 13
Much of the world watched as 12 young soccer players from Thailand and their team's assistant coach spent 17 harrowing days trapped in a cave. Many people feared the worst when news of the players missing first circulated, and as reports of the complex rescue mission filtered out, it seemed rescuing all 13 people alive would be impossible.
...
Look no further than the parents of the young boys who were trapped. They handled one of the most stressful situations a parent could be handed with dignity, class and remarkable restraint. They handled it with kindness. Their response represents the way many world leaders would be wise to emulate. In our country its almost expected parents will look out for and worry about their own children first and foremost, so even the best among us can take note of how to handle a difficult situation with grace.
...
Yes, there is plenty to be learned from the Thai parents. They remained in solidarity throughout their children's ordeal, amid the angst of waiting to find out if their little boys would make it out of a cave alive.
As rescuers brought out the boys over three days, the parents still remained together. They weren't informed, and seemingly didn't care to know, which kids were heading to the surface. They were, in essence, one group of players and one group of parents — none more important than any other and with hearts big enough for forgiveness in their most trying days.
Online: https://bit.ly/2uBbWNV
___
The Cleveland Plain Dealer, July 13
Lame-duck House Speaker Paul Ryan this week called Jim Jordan, the former star wrestler and embattled Ohio congressman who served as an assistant Ohio State University wrestling coach for many years, "a man of honesty and a man of integrity."
It's nice Ryan thinks so. It's hardly on point, however, to the rising questions about whether Jordan responded appropriately to the alleged sexual abuse of OSU athletes by Dr. Richard Strauss, a longtime physician for OSU's athletics program. Strauss killed himself in 2005.
Jim Jordan's character isn't the issue. True, as former head of the House's Freedom Caucus, and an unrelenting partisan warrior, Jordan has fans as well as foes.
But the issue, to paraphrase what Tennessee Republican Sen. Howard Baker asked during Watergate, is this: "What — if anything — did Jim Jordan know about Strauss' misconduct? And when did Jim Jordan know it?"
...
Maybe Jordan at the time just didn't want to see or acknowledge that what was going on was wrong. Maybe he didn't get it.
Whatever Jordan heard, he heard during a different era, when silence was more the norm. But today, things are different, and his actions now may matter even more than what he did, or did not do, in the past.
Jordan owes it to himself, to the athletes he knew and coached, and to OSU to step forward and tell what he knows, what he saw and what he heard. No more denials.
Online: https://bit.ly/2ux86GH
___
The Columbus Dispatch, Jul 16
A rare flicker of hope has emerged for the lowest-paid of the working class.
Seven of the biggest fast-food chains in the country agreed to stop a pernicious practice that essentially keeps their employees from doing what the traditional American narrative says poor people should do: work their way into better jobs and higher pay.
"No-poach" agreements — under which franchisees of a given chain are barred from hiring workers away from another store of the same chain — have been under scrutiny by 11 state attorneys general. The AGs, all Democrats, suggest that the agreements unfairly limit competition for good workers, thus keeping their wages low.
...
Companies have defended no-poach agreements with the argument that they've spent time and money training employees and need to protect that investment. But employees who work hard and perform well deserve to see the value of their labor grow, too.
Conspiring to prevent them from advancing within the company is not fair or decent.
It's also bad for society and the economy overall. A healthy consumer economy depends on everyone being able to participate and having incentive to succeed. It can't be based on paying workers at the bottom as little as possible and keeping them there permanently.
Online: https://bit.ly/2zF6uQ8
Comments