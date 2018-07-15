Florida shooting survivors hold gun reform town hall in Utah

Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the Parkland, Florida, school where 17 people were shot dead in February, and other March for Our Lives panel members speak during a town hall at the Mountain America Expo Center Saturday, July 14, 2018, in Sandy, Utah. The high school students from Parkland, Florida, joined Utah students for a panel discussion and took questions from the audience. March for Our Lives is pushing for universal background checks, federal funding for gun violence research and bans on semi-automatic assault rifles and high-capacity magazines. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) Rick Bowmer AP