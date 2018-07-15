Parking will be free at state beaches on Governor’s Bay Day

Parking at all Rhode Island state beaches will be free for the annual Governor's Bay Day.
Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo signed an executive order Thursday setting Sunday, July 29 as the 30th Governor's Bay Day celebration.
In addition to free parking at all state beaches, people are allowed to fish Rhode Island's saltwaters without a license.
Raimondo calls it one of her favorite traditions that celebrates the best of Rhode Island.
Round-trip fares on Rhode Island Public Transit Authority buses to South County beaches are waived.
Janet Coit is the director of the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management. She says Bay Day is a time to highlight the progress the state has made in cleaning up Narragansett Bay and to celebrate the vitality of its coastal waters.
