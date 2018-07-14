Aspen Police office sign too large, violates sign ordinance

The city of Aspen is changing the sign in front of the new public safety building because its size violates the local sign ordinance.
The Aspen Times reports the $13,000 "ASPEN POLICE" sign measures over 16.6 square feet (1.5 square meters) while the ordinance allows 6 square feet (0.5 square meters).
Critics say if businesses and property owners have to follow the sign law, so should the city government.
Aspen Mayor Steve Skadron said the city council decided to put up a smaller sign.
The city's sign code allows exemptions if the sign addresses community safety. Assistant Police Chief Bill Linn says the sign was designed to help people easily find the police department in case of emergency.
The hospital was exempted from the city sign code.
