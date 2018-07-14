Most people killed by Georgia police test positive for drugs

State officials say most of the people killed by Georgia police officers in 2017 and 2018 had drugs in their system, including cocaine, meth and marijuana.
Data obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution shows that out of 61 people killed by officers, 40 tested positive for a variety of drugs. Testing that detects drugs was either not completed or not submitted to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for six of the autopsies done on the people killed.
With the number of deadly officer-involved shootings in Georgia on track to double 2017's total, GBI Director Vernon Keenan says law enforcement leaders are looking for answers.
Keenan says drugs are a key issue in police shootings.
But autopsy data does not indicate what role the drugs played in the encounters with police.
