Historic commission OKs portside New Hampshire project

A local historic commission has given its approval to a development that will transform part of a portside New Hampshire city's North End if it is completed.
The Historic District Commission unanimously voted earlier this week to approve the plan in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. The proposal is a five-story mixed use building with 45 residences and five workforce housing units.
The Portsmouth Herald reports the building is one of four plans Deer Street Associates wants to bring to completion around the city's new Foundry Place Garage. It's planned as part of a public-private partnership with the city.
The architect of the plans says they're designed to be pedestrian friendly. The Planning Board still needs to grant site plan approval so the project can go ahead.
Comments