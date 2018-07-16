Atlantic City police partner with businesses in camera share

In this Thursday, July 12, 2018 photo, the Atlantic City Police Department has access to over 900 cameras, ranging from inside the city and boardwalk including this one near Bally’s Casino, in Atlantic City, N.J. Through project PACT, which stands for Protecting Atlantic City Together, the Police Department has partnered with businesses that share their camera feeds with the police in an effort to stop crime before it happens, increase security and solve crimes. (Craig Matthews/The Press of Atlantic City via AP) Craig Matthews AP