7K on Arkansas Medicaid plan didn’t meet work requirement

Arkansas officials say more than 7,000 people on the state's Medicaid expansion didn't meet a requirement that they report at least 80 hours of work or other activities last month.
The Department of Human Services on Friday said most of the more than 27,000 people on the expansion coverage who were notified they were subject to the new requirement were exempt or met the requirement. The federal government earlier this year approved the state's plan to impose the work requirement as part of Arkansas' expansion, which uses Medicaid funds to purchase private insurance for low-income residents.
Arkansas' requirement took effect last month.
Participants in the program lose coverage if they don't meet the work requirement for three months in a calendar year.
Comments