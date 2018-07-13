Hillary Clinton to teachers union conference: Keep up fight

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, center, acknowledges the audience as American Federation of Teachers Executive Vice President Mary Ricker, left, and President Randi Weingarten look on after giving a speech in the American Federation of Teachers Conference 2018 at David L. Lawrence Convention Center, Friday, July 13, 2018, in Pittsburgh. Clinton says teachers unions aren’t going anywhere despite a recent Supreme Court ruling and is urging educators to fight the Trump administration’s policies. (Lake Fong/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP) Lake Fong AP