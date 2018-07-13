Graham: Election could reverse Florida abortion rights

FILE - In this June 11, 2018 file photo, U.S. Rep. Gwen Graham speaks during a gubernatorial debate ahead of the Democratic primary for governor in Miramar, Fla. Abortion rights could be stripped away under a new-look U.S. Supreme Court, former Democratic U.S. Rep. Graham told a group of women Friday, July 13 and she said that as the only woman running for Florida governor she’s in the best position to preserve those rights in the state. Graham met with more than 20 women to discuss the future of abortion in Florida, and one-by-one they told her that they were afraid rights to a safe, legal abortion could be set back decades. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, Pool, File) Brynn Anderson AP