Newport to vote on selling building to Sailing Hall of Fame

The Newport City Council is scheduled to vote on whether they will sell a city building to the National Sailing Hall of Fame.
Mayor Harry Winthrop says the vote on the sale of the Armory building will take place on July 25, with Winthrop calling the potential sale a "tremendous opportunity" for the city.
The Newport Daily News reports the City Council voted 4-3 on April 11 to move forward with the possible sale of the Armory.
The city would retain clear ownership of the Newport Maritime Center at the basement level, which fronts the harbor shoreline and the beach.
The details of the new purchase-and-sales agreement will be released July 18.
