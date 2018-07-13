Police chief suspended over incentives program

The Palisades Interstate Parkway Police chief in New Jersey has been suspended following a scathing report that said the department regularly ignored state rules and official policy.
The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office says Chief Michael Coppola will be suspended for three months starting Monday as a result of the report its office released Thursday.
According to the report, Coppola ran an "awards and incentives" program for officers who wrote the most tickets and made the most arrests.
The report says officers under his watch broke policies on high-speed chases, and they solicited donations as a charity instead of a labor group.
The prosecutor's office says Coppola should attend police management training once he returns from his suspension.
Coppola has not responded to a request for comment.
Comments