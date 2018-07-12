National Politics

Migrant children were being held in Phoenix office building

The Associated Press

July 12, 2018 09:29 PM

PHOENIX

Phoenix City Councilwoman Kate Gallego says a federal contractor has terminated its lease at a city office building where migrant children were being held.

Gallego said at a news conference Thursday that an investigation revealed migrant children were being illegally housed in the unlicensed facility after being separated from their parents at the Arizona-Mexico border.

Gallego says MVM Inc. admitted to the Center for Investigative Reporting that children had stayed at the Phoenix facility overnight, a violation under city code.

Neighbors near the facility reported seeing vans bringing children to the facility, which spurred the investigation.

