Migrant children were being held in Phoenix office building

Phoenix City Councilwoman Kate Gallego says a federal contractor has terminated its lease at a city office building where migrant children were being held.
Gallego said at a news conference Thursday that an investigation revealed migrant children were being illegally housed in the unlicensed facility after being separated from their parents at the Arizona-Mexico border.
Gallego says MVM Inc. admitted to the Center for Investigative Reporting that children had stayed at the Phoenix facility overnight, a violation under city code.
Neighbors near the facility reported seeing vans bringing children to the facility, which spurred the investigation.
