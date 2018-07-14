Colorado Springs teen haunted by 10 friends’ deaths

ADVANCE FOR USE SATURDAY, JULY 14, 2018 AND THEREAFTER In this Tuesday, May 15, 2018 photo, many of the bracelets that Cristen Baird wears are representative of the people in her life that she has lost in Colorado Springs, Colo. Healing is a daily process for Baird. It’s slow, with many setbacks, but she’s making progress. Many teens today are facing similar losses that they have to overcome. (Jerilee Bennett/The Gazette via AP) Jerilee Bennett AP