Mistrial declared at neo-Nazi’s murder trial in Phoenix

FILE--This undated file photo provided by the Arizona Department of Corrections shows Travis Ricci, a neo-Nazi whose murder trial in Phoenix ended with a mistrial on July 11, 2018. Ricci is accused of killing Kelly Ann Jaeger in October, 2009. Authorities say Ricci intended to shoot Jaeger’s boyfriend, who is black, but instead fired fatal shotgun blasts at Jaeger, who is white. Ricci has pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges. (Arizona Department of Corrections via AP, file). AP