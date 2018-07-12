Feinstein fights to deny Democratic rival official party nod

U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein is trying to convince California Democratic Party officials not to endorse a candidate in her race against fellow Democrat Kevin de Leon.
Officials will vote Saturday.
An endorsement would be a needed boost to de Leon's campaign and an embarrassment for Feinstein, the 26-year incumbent.
California's primary system sends the two highest vote getters to the general election regardless of party. Feinstein crushed de Leon in the June 5 contest and has more widespread support.
But de Leon is within reach of winning the party's nod. An endorsement means the party would spend money on his behalf.
Party Chair Eric Bauman has asked candidates in contested races not to seek the endorsement. Feinstein says an endorsement would divide the party.
