Trump approves disaster declaration in West Virginia

President Donald Trump has approved a major disaster declaration in West Virginia after flooding, mudslides and high winds ravaged parts of the state.
Trump on Thursday approved the declaration for state and local governments and certain nonprofit groups for the repair or replacement of damaged public facilities in seven counties: Grant, Hampshire, Hardy, Jefferson, Mineral, Morgan and Pendleton.
Federal funding is also being made available for hazard mitigation statewide.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice had sought the declaration. He issued a state of emergency June 4 after rainfall that started May 28. Hampshire County was the hardest hit, with about 40 percent of the damage.
Comments