Lawmakers discuss West Virginia disaster housing rift

West Virginia lawmakers have met again to discuss an embattled housing program aimed at helping 2016 flood victims.
The meeting on the RISE West Virginia program was held Thursday at the state Capitol in Charleston.
The $150 million housing assistance program has been under fire following complaints about poor management and residents receiving no help.
Former RISE West Virginia senior official Mary Jo Thompson was among those to testify. She missed the previous meeting and it was learned that she had resigned. Thompson says when she left about two years after the floods, 11 families assisted by RISE were living in their homes.
Gov. Jim Justice last month named West Virginia Adjutant General James Hoyer to take control of the program which had been overseen by the state Commerce Department.
