Lawyers for Mattiello associates seek to close contempt case

Lawyers for two people who were associated with Rhode Island House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello are asking the state Superior Court to close a contempt case filed against them.
The case centers on the Democrat's 2016 re-election campaign and a mailer that said a Republican opponent, Shawna Lawton, was endorsing Mattiello instead of her party's nominee.
The state Board of Elections dropped Mattiello from the investigation in April, saying that it couldn't establish "direct coordination" between him and Lawton.
The Providence Journal reports lawyers for former Mattiello campaign operative Jeffrey Britt and bit player Theresa Graham say that the closing of the case against Mattiello effectively closed the entire case.
The elections board is scheduled to review the lawyers' argument during a closed-door discussion Tuesday night.
