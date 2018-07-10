Sheriff's office says 74 homes destroyed in Utah fire

At least 74 homes have been destroyed and six more damaged in a Utah wildfire that forced more than 1,000 people from their homes.
The Duchesne County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday the fire in a mountain area near a popular fishing reservoir also damaged or destroyed 131 camp trailers and 158 sheds or agricultural buildings.
Cloudy conditions and light rain have helped firefighters halt the blaze in recent days. Officials say the 78-square-mile (201-square-kilometer) fire is 45 percent contained.
Many of the people evacuated have been allowed to return home.
Damage assessments are still being conducted in remote areas affected by the fire near Duchesne, southeast of Salt Lake City.
Authorities have not previously given detail on the structures impacted by the fire.
