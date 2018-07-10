Northern California jail ends federal immigration contract

A Contra Costa County Sheriff's vehicle is parked in front of the West County Detention Center in Richmond, Calif., Tuesday, July 10, 2018. Authorities say the Northern California jail will cancel its profitable contract with federal immigration officials to house suspects facing deportation. The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Department on Tuesday became the third local law enforcement agency in California to cut ties in recent months with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials amid continued protests over federal detention policies. Jeff Chiu AP Photo