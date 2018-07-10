Protesters allowed inside Kentucky Capitol

Tayna Fogle, a leader of the Kentucky Poor People’s Campaign, hands a tooth brush to a staff member in Republican Gov. Matt Bevin’s office on Tuesday, July 10, 2018, in Frankfort, Ky. For weeks, the protesters had been barred from entering the Capitol. They were let inside on Tuesday after an Attorney General's opinion said it was illegal to keep them out. They were denied access to Bevin’s office. Adam Beam AP Photo