Honduran woman vows to fight for asylum from Utah church

In this May 18, 2018 photo, Vicky Chavez plays with her daughter Issabella within the walls of the First Unitarian Church, in Salt Lake City. Chavez, a Honduran woman who came to the U.S. four years ago seeking asylum from an abusive boyfriend says she'll continue taking sanctuary in a Salt Lake City Unitarian church where she's been for the past six months with her two young daughters despite being ordered to leave and exhausting her appeals. Chavez says seeing fellow Central Americans separated from their children at the U.S.-Mexico border makes her intent on trying to fight to stay in the United States. Rick Bowmer AP Photo