Judge who denied Trump policy known for immigration rulings

In this March 1, 2018 image taken from video provided by the National Asian Pacific American Bar Association, U.S. District Judge Dolly Gee speaks in Los Angeles. The Trump administration's effort to detain migrant families together faces a formidable obstacle in a diminutive Los Angeles judge. Gee is best known for a series of decisions on immigration in which she has often ruled against the government. Gee is the first Chinese-American woman appointed to a federal trial court and she says her upbringing was shaped as the child of immigrants. NAPABA via AP National Asian Pacific American Bar Association