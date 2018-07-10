FBI agent charged in shooting while dancing gets gun back

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Denver Police Department shows Chase Bishop. Investigators say the FBI agent accidentally fired a weapon that fell while he was dancing at a Denver nightspot and wounded another patron in the leg. A judge said Tuesday, July 10, 2018, that Bishop can carry his gun on and off duty while his case is pending. He is charged with second-degree assault in the June 2 shooting. (Denver Police Department via AP, File)