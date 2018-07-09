Florida governor signs emergency order on toxic algae

Florida Gov. Rick Scott, left, tours the Caloosahatchee River in Fort Myers, Fla., Monday, July 9, 2018. The governor was touring the river to view a large algae blooms affecting the river. The algae blooms are also affecting the St Lucie River on Florida's east coast. Several factors contribute to the algae blooms including agriculture runoffs, excessive rains and development along the rivers. The News-Press via AP Ricardo Rolon