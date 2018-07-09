Militia leader who tried to bomb federal cabin released

FILE - This undated file photo from the Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office shows William Keebler. Keebler, a Utah militia group leader who pleaded guilty to trying to blow up a federal cabin in Arizona is being released on time served after spending two years in jail. Judge David Sam said Monday, July 9, 2018, that 59-year-old Keebler had been a model prisoner and noted his multiple physical ailments as reasons for not imprisoning him longer. (Salt Lake County Sheriffs Office via AP, File)