Immigrant activist protest shuts down street in Ohio capital

As Columbus police officers look on and protesters hold signs, Columbus firefighters dismantle a large wooden tripod blocking a street across from City Hall raised by critics of U.S. immigration policy, on Monday, July 9, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. The protest briefly blocked traffic on the street, which is next to the building housing the local offices of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. A Columbus police spokesman reported eight arrests. Andrew Welsh-Huggins AP Photo