Kansas official follows order, registers thousands to vote

FILE - In this April 13, 2018, file photo, Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach gives an opening statement during the Republican gubernatorial debate in Atchison, Kan. A court filing on Sunday, July 8, 2018, asserts Kobach has complied with a court order finding the state's residents are not required to provide documentary proof of citizenship to register to vote, clearing the way for thousands of voters to more easily cast a regular ballot in the upcoming primary election. The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP, File Chris Neal