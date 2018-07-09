Absentee voting for Wyoming primary election underway

The Wyoming Secretary of State's Office says absentee voting is now open for the August primary election.
Wyoming allows any registered Wyoming voter the ability to request and then cast an absentee ballot through their county clerk either by mail or in-person at a county clerk's office.
Absentee voting for the Aug. 21 primary began on Friday and continues until Aug. 20.
Requests for absentee ballots may be made to a county clerk's office by phone, email, fax or in person. Additionally, several counties will open absentee polling places that will remain open until the day before Election Day.
