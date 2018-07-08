Beach town considers resuming dredging to contain stormwater

A North Carolina beach town is considering whether to continue with a lake dredging process that was halted after an Army complaint.
The Carolina Beach Town Council will consider at its meeting Tuesday whether to finish a project of deepening Carolina Beach Lake so it would catch more storm water and help prevent street flooding.
The StarNews reports that the project was about halfway done when it was halted late last year after Army officials told them they couldn't dump the dredged up material on undeveloped land owned by the military.
Mayor Joe Benson said options include using dredging funds for something else or developing a plan to deposit dredged material as an island in the middle of the lake. He told the newspaper he hopes the dredging will resume.
