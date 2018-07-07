Eugene police chief orders review of patrol operations

The police chief in Eugene says the department has to do a better job at responding to nonemergency calls and has ordered a review of patrol operations.
Police Chief Chris Skinner tells The Register-Guard that supervisors disregard about a third of average daily calls deemed low priority because there aren't enough officers to respond.
Skinner also says that data show that when officers do respond, it takes them about 20 minutes longer now compared to 2014.
Skinner says the department is looking at examining staffing levels and evaluating where to deploy officers.
City officials are also looking at other challenges that include a need for more employees in the 911 dispatch center and the city prosecutor's office to respond to higher demand.
Comments