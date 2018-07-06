Local gay rights hero poised for victory in Utah primary

Salt Lake City councilman Derek Kitchen appears poised to win his Democratic primary race in one of the Utah Senate's most liberal districts.
Updated voter results released Friday by Salt Lake County showed his lead had widened over physician Jennifer Plumb.
County Clerk Sherrie Swensen says the margin is likely insurmountable.
Plumb has not conceded the race but says her victory is unlikely.
Kitchen rose to local fame after his 2013 lawsuit successfully overturned Utah's prohibition on same-sex marriage.
He will aim to replace outspoken and well-known Sen. Jim Dabakis in the general election.
Dabakis was known for his outsized presence in the Legislature, but Kitchen says he doesn't plan to emulate the strategy.
Kitchen says he can find common ground with Republicans in the overwhelmingly GOP state Senate.
