NOT REAL NEWS: Waters didn't suggest immigrant for top court

FILE - In this June 27, 2018 file photo, House Financial Services Committee ranking member Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., asks a question of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, during a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. On Tuesday, July 3, 2018, The Associated Press has found that stories circulating on the internet that Waters appeared on CNN calling for the next Supreme Court pick to be an illegal immigrant are untrue. Jacquelyn Martin AP Photo