Signatures submitted for measure barring noncitizen voting

A group that wants to change the North Dakota Constitution to explicitly bar non-U.S. citizens from voting says it has the signatures to get on the ballot.
Gary Emineth, a state Senate candidate in Bismarck, submitted more than 35,000 signatures to the secretary of state's office on Friday for review. The amendment's supporters needed almost 27,000 signatures from voters to put the measure on the November ballot.
The state constitution already defines a voter as a U.S. citizen. But Emineth says the wording is "ambiguous" and another section is proposed for clarity.
Emineth says the Virginia-based Liberty Initiative Fund gave $210,000 toward the signature-gathering effort. Emineth says he personally contributed $43,000 toward the effort.
