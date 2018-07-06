ACLU seeks to ratchet up pressure on Sen. Collins

The ACLU is the latest group to put pressure on Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins on the U.S. Supreme Court vacancy.
The $150,000 campaign featured an ad praising Collins as an "independent voice" for Maine who stood up to efforts to eliminate funding Planned Parenthood funding. It said Americans need to know that the nominee will support the Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion.
Collins said last weekend that she'd oppose any nominee who was hostile to legal precedents. She said a nominee who'd seek to overturn that decision "would indicate an activist agenda that I don't want to see."
But liberal groups including the American Civil Liberties Union, say senators who back abortion rights can't settle for statements that the nominee will respect legal precedent.
