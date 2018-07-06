Dayton visits Southwest Minnesota to assess weather damage

Gov. Mark Dayton is getting a firsthand look at southwestern Minnesota communities that have been hit by flooding.
The governor's first stop Friday was Slayton, where he met with local officials and community members to discuss how to get state and federal help. Other stops include Walnut Grove and Balaton. He's joined by U.S. Rep. Collin Peterson, Sen. Tina Smith and his agriculture and emergency management chiefs.
Slayton is the seat of Murray County, where 8 to 10 inches of rain fell Tuesday. The Star Tribune reports that's double what it typically gets for all of July. Coming on top of a wet June, the heavy rainfall flooded roads, farm fields and basements.
Dayton declared a state of emergency Thursday for much of Minnesota because severe weather in recent weeks.
