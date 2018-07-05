TBI oversees probe into fire at mayoral candidate's home

Officials say the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is overseeing an investigation into a fire in the home of a mayoral candidate that happened on the Fourth of July.
Alderman John Edwards tells news outlets that he was sleeping at his Covington home when his grandson woke him up and said somebody had shot something into the house. He and his grandson were able to escape, and no injuries were reported.
According to a press release, a projectile started the fire in one area of the house and quickly spread. When crews arrived, they reported heavy fire in the front and side of the residence.
Witnesses told police they spotted a truck with multiple suspects inside. They also said they saw someone aim the unknown projectile toward the residence.
