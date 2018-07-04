Challenge filed to law barring collecting of mail-in ballots

FILE - In this April 19, 2018, file photo, Rivko Knox, of Phoenix, a volunteer with the League of Women Voters, collects signatures for a ballot measure on campaign financing outside a polling station in Glendale, Ariz. A lawsuit filed Tuesday, July 3, 2018, on Knox's behalf, seeks to overturn a 2016 law that bars groups in Arizona from collecting early mail-in ballots from voters and delivering them as part of get-out-the-vote efforts. Anita Snow, File AP Photo