2 killed in crash during police chase

Law enforcement officers say two people were killed in a car crash as they tried to evade a Marion County sheriff's deputy.
The Clarion Ledger reports that the fatalities occurred Tuesday night when the car left the road, overturned and hit some trees during the pursuit.
Law enforcement officers said Damian Swarptue of Hattiesburg and Lacurtis Floyd of McComb died in the crash. Two other passengers were injured.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol said the deputy was also injured.
WDAM-TV reported that the Marion County Sheriff's Office said the high-speed chase occurred after the car tried to evade a law enforcement checkpoint in Columbia.
