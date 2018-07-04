Congressman says he's home after overnight hospitalization

A longtime New Jersey congressman says he's home and celebrating the Fourth of July with his family following an overnight hospitalization after nearly collapsing of what a spokesman said was heat exhaustion during a news conference.
Democratic Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr. said in a Twitter post Wednesday that he had been discharged from the hospital where he was taken after nearly collapsing at the Englewood's Fire Department headquarters.
The 81-year-old Pascrell and Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez were marking the passage of legislation aiming to study the relationship between career-long exposure to dangerous fumes and toxins and the incidence of cancer in firefighters.
Pascarelli, who was first elected to the House in 1996, thanked supporters and said "If you have to suffer from heat exhaustion anywhere, make it a firehouse."
