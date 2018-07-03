HUD Secretary Ben Carson defends hiking subsidized rents

The Housing and Urban Development secretary has defended a plan to raise subsidized rents at a political conference in Tennessee.
The Commercial Appeal of Memphis reported Monday that Ben Carson delivered the keynote at the American Conservative Union Foundation's Conservative Political Action Conference 365.
Carson said raising minimum subsidized rents from $50 to $150 will give people more skin in the game. He denied the plan was a "war on the poor," and said they were really declaring war on poor management as well as taking care of what should be done.
Carson said his goal was to incentivize public housing recipients to reach their God-given potential.
