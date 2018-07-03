Kansas father funding effort to get son elected to Congress

The father of a Republican congressional candidate Steve Watkins set up and funded a political action committee that's running a $64,000 ad campaign for his son.
Creating a PAC allows the father to skirt rules that would limit direct contributions to his son's candidacy for the open seat in Kansas' 2nd congressional District.
The Kansas City Star reports Watkins is one of seven candidates seeking the GOP nomination.
Records filed with the Federal Election Commission this week show that the sole donor to the Kansas Can Anything political action committee is Topeka doctor Steven Watkins.
The elder Watkins donated $100,000 days after its formation.
The PAC began airing television ads last week in support of Watkin's candidacy in the primary to replace retiring U.S. Rep. Lynn Jenkins.
Comments