Dump truck driver killed in crash with train in Nebraska

State officials say one person has died in the collision of a dump truck and a train near Mahoney State Park in eastern Nebraska.
The Cass County Sheriff's Office tells the Lincoln Journal Star that the crash happened just before 8 a.m. Tuesday, near Interstate 80 and the Platte River. Sheriff William Brueggemann says 57-year-old Shawn Sandrin, of Lincoln, who was driving the dump truck, died at the scene.
Investigators say Sandrin failed to yield at the railroad crossing and was hit by a westbound BNSF train traveling 50 mph. Officials say the train had been using its whistle and applied its emergency brakes before the collision at the crossing, which has signs but not crossing arms.
Officials are still investigating the crash.
