Murkowski favors Kennedy-like justice for Supreme Court slot

U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, left, stands next to Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta as she speaks Monday, July 2, 2018, during a news conference in Anchorage, Alaska. Murkowski said that the person who replaces Anthony Kennedy on the U.S. Supreme Court should be in the same mold as the retiring justice. President Donald Trump said he will announce his nominee to the court on July 9. Mark Thiessen AP Photo