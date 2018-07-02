Editorials from around Ohio

Excerpts of recent editorials of statewide and national interest from Ohio newspapers:
___
The (Cleveland) Plain Dealer, July 1
An innovative plan that the United Way of Greater Cleveland unveiled last week for tackling poverty at its roots should be commended by all and, at the appropriate time, generously supported.
No greater problem faces this region than the multigenerational poverty that exists in far too many neighborhoods of Cleveland and the inner-ring suburbs. Our struggles with crime, violence and an under-educated workforce are all tied to poverty.
August Napoli, the CEO of the United Way, understands the scope of this problem better than most. His agency helps fund 87 programs, most of which deal directly with families in desperate need of food, clothing, shelter, medical care or counseling.
...
In the next few months, Napoli intends to form several work groups to focus on the areas of education, financial stability, health and basic needs. The members of the work groups will form what Napoli is dubbing the Impact Institute.
...
The Impact Institute is a new direction that looks promising.
So, if you receive an invitation to join the Impact Institute, please accept. If you know someone who has joined, please thank them for volunteering. And when the United Way asks for your financial support, please consider giving.
Online: https://bit.ly/2KpNSZk
___
The Sandusky Register
July 1
Here's what we think we know about the shooters who fired off multiple weapons in a parking lot at a Sandusky bar last weekend: There is no gun control law currently in effect that would be effective in dissuading those shooters from being ignorant and law breaking.
Whenever there is a shooting rampage — and make no mistake this was a rampage — inevitably a conversation begins that pits some Americans against other American, some Ohioans against other Ohioans. You've heard it before, you've heard it 100 times.
"We need more strict gun control laws" vs. "They're coming to take my guns."
It's not a real conversation or any sort of exchange of ideas; it's an ideological and rhetorical battle that has little or no usefulness.
It's a political argument designed to divide people and squelch any true intellectual debate.
We do need better gun control laws, but not the kind that would prohibit law-abiding citizens from obtaining guns.
We need better gun control laws that would keep guns out of the hands of law-breakers and people who have proven to be criminally, emotionally or mentally unfit to own a weapon.
Online: https://bit.ly/2KCA89n
___
The Vindicator, July 2
Oppressive heat mixed with irresponsible behavior too often can create a recipe for tragedy.
That mixture is vital to remember this week as the Mahoning and Shenango valleys bake under one of the longest and most extreme heat waves in several years.
The forecast from the National Weather Service for our region calls for high temperatures nearing or exceeding 90 degrees to linger relentlessly through Friday. Heat indexes are expected to reach near or above 100 degrees several of those days.
The dangers of such heat is nothing to scoff at. Each year an average of 658 Americans succumb to extreme heat, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Sadly, virtually all heat-related deaths and serious illnesses are preventable providing everyone embraces and practices common-sense precautions.
Though certain segments of the population, most notably young children, overweight individuals, senior citizens and pets are at higher risk for heat-induced sickness and death, no one is immune from the potential ravages of extreme heat and humidity.
Online: https://bit.ly/2z2XNyH
___
The Columbus Dispatch, June 30
We are better than this.
We are better than the deadly attack that rocked a quiet newsroom Thursday afternoon in Annapolis, Maryland, putting five victims on their own front page and on our national consciousness.
We know we are better than this because we see and report stories daily of people who are working to make their communities better. We honor Everyday Heroes and cover individuals and groups who are striving for civility and compassion. Some are just doing their jobs. Some go beyond expectations in service to others.
And too often — more and more it seems — we must also tell stories of those whose actions are driven by hate, by intolerance, by impulse and by demons most of us can't fathom.
This senseless violence must stop. Not just because it has struck a chord with us as journalists but because its growing frequency threatens to numb all of us to what is right and true.
...
Rather than let differences separate us, we must recommit to being open to diverse views, to seek to understand others and to avail ourselves of opportunities to learn what is happening in our communities, our nation and our world.
Online: https://bit.ly/2IK2TiI
