Dark-money groups targeting GOP lawmakers tied to Dem lawyer

A dark money group with ties to prominent Democrats is funding a series of online and TV ads attacking North Carolina Republicans.
WRAL reports the same Democratic lawyer is tied to advocacy groups with names like Fair Courts NC, NC Common Ground and Aim Higher Now.
These groups have put hundreds of thousands of dollars into television ads, Facebook ads and mailers.
Federal tax laws allow these and similar groups to keep their funding secret because they're treated as social welfare organizations. They've become common in modern politics. They're allowed to engage in some political activity, but that can't be their primary activity.
