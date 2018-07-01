Vermont legalizes recreational marijuana

Recreational weed is now legal in the Green Mountain state.
Adults over the age of 21 will be able to possess up to one ounce of marijuana, two mature marijuana plants and four immature plants. The new law does not set up a system to tax or regulate the production of marijuana. Smoking marijuana is barred in public spaces, and renters need permission from their landlords to use or grow at home.
Vermont is the ninth state, plus the District of Columbia, to legalize recreational marijuana.
Vermont was the first state to legalize recreational marijuana through a legislative vote. Vermont decriminalized marijuana in 2013 and legalized medical marijuana in 2004.
