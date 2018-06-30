Man fleeing trooper killed during high-speed chase

A North Carolina man is dead after a high-speed chase that ended with his vehicle crashing into a tree.
Media reports say 22-year-old Shonquelle Barrett of Aberdeen died at the scene between Aberdeen and Pinebluff on Friday night.
Highway Patrol spokesman Ray Pierce says a state trooper chased a Honda Accord that turned to avoid a police checkpoint and bumped the fleeing car. It's not clear whether the pursuing trooper bumped the car accidentally or intentionally to end the chase before it reached high-traffic areas in Aberdeen.
Barrett lost control of the car, which crashed into a telephone pole and a tree.
Reports say speeds during the pursuit hit 80 miles an hour.
The trooper hasn't been identified. The State Bureau of Investigation is studying the incident.
